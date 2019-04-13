RANT To King County Superior Court for recently sending my husband a notice that he has been summoned for jury service. My husband died three years ago.
RAVE To the cab driver at the downtown ferry terminal who somehow knew how to negotiate Seattle’s incomprehensible circulation system to the downtown hotels during the demolition of the viaduct and the perpetual construction downtown, while dodging buses and bike lanes.
