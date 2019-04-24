RANT I love the new Highway 99 tunnel but am infuriated there’s no enforcement of the bus-only lane heading south on Aurora Avenue. While I and others wait in stop-and-go traffic heading to the tunnel, vehicles speed by in the bus lane and veer left at the last minute to get into tunnel traffic. The city deemed it important for traffic movement to establish bus- and bike-only lanes and needs to enforce these lanes or return them to traffic for all drivers.

RAVE To the wonderful woman who took time to pick me up when I fell downtown and called for an aid car for me. I was unconscious so I don’t remember anything; I wish I knew her name so I could thank her.