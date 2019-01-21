Readers rant about water on roadway, rave about bubbles

RANT To the Washington State Department of Transportation and other entities who can’t seem to figure out how to make the westernmost southbound lane approach to the West Seattle Bridge drain off water during a heavy Seattle rain. How about setting a few million taxpayer dollars aside and send a team of intelligent engineers and a guy with a backhoe over there to figure it out?

RAVE To the high-rise tenant in Redmond who has a bubble machine on daily on his balcony. On a dreary day it makes me smile and makes my day suddenly better.