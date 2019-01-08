Readers rant about Bruce Lee mural defaced, rave about SDOT fallen branch removal

RANT To the person(s) who defaced the Bruce Lee mural on the corner of 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street. I always enjoyed seeing this excellent work and appreciate the artist who painted it. Now I’m just sad.

RAVE To the SDOT Urban Forestry employee who responded less than two hours after a phone call Sunday morning and quickly removed a large tree limb in our street. Well done.

