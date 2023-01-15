RANT to Sound Transit for taking the cheapest bid they could find to install escalators and elevators in the transit tunnel. They are always broken. And if you make one work, please set it to go up, not down! The stations are also filthy. Please fix them!

RAVE to Seattle Parks and Recreation for installing the flexible mats on the sand at Golden Gardens Park that allow people who use wheelchairs to access more of the beach! My wife, who is completely wheelchair-bound, and I were overjoyed to discover this addition! It made me feel like I live in a leading-edge city. And while we were on the mat, three other people came up and commented on how cool it was!

RANT to the individual who felt the need to pencil in grammar corrections in the book I borrowed from the library. This is not your book to deface. Your need to assert your superiority diminished my enjoyment in reading the book. I wish you could be tracked and have your library card revoked!

RAVE to the Seattle Public Utilities workers who are working long, hard hours — with great compassion — to assist South Park residents who are working to rebuild and recover from the recent floods.

RANT to how parking on many streets in downtown Seattle requires entry of a posted number by phone to pay for parking. How can persons without a smartphone pay? I circled around my destination looking for a kiosk that would take my debit card to no avail. I call it senior abuse and hope this sole, “new and improved” way of paying for parking can be modified.

RAVE to the King County Metro bus driver who not only will announce major intersections coming up but also every business establishment open. (He will announce fast food outlets, banks, grocery stores, etc. coming up at the next stop!)

RANT to people who move into a neighborhood and then start harassing the people who already live there by filing bogus complaints with the city. Our tax dollars are being spent to pay city employees to inspect homeowner properties for issues that have been present for years and have bothered no one else. Folks, this is a CITY. What’s next? Are we breathing too loud for you, Karen? If you can’t stand the sight, sound or smell of your neighbors working on their own cars or art pieces on their own property, move to 10 acres in the country, and build a 6 foot fence around your land to keep out all the pesky humans.

RAVE to the two kind Redmond souls who helped my daughter after a car accident, wrapping her in a blanket and comforting her until we were able to reach her.