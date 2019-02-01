Readers rant about drab colors, rave about free meal

RANT When I’m out shopping for everything from furniture to men’s clothing, it seems like everything is gray, black, olive drab or brown. Why has our world become so colorless, especially in a place and season when there’s so much gray already?

RAVE To the anonymous patron of the vegetarian Thai restaurant at the lunch buffet who paid for my meal. I absolutely love this place, but rarely get to go. I wonder if you noticed me savoring every bite, taking repeated trips to the buffet with no shame. I never got a chance to say thank you! This outing was a special treat for me, and your kindness made it even more so.