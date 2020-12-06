RAVE to the city of Seattle for installing the private running lane I requested on Fourth Avenue downtown. I use it several days a week at lunch and don’t have to worry about cars, bikes or other pedestrians. Very convenient!

RANT to the very dark, ugly University of Washington football uniforms worn in the game last weekend. Surely there are better purples and grays for the guys to wear!

RAVE to Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach. For years, my family has enjoyed walking through the lights near Stanwood. Last night, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we drove through instead — and it was just as magical. Rave to the staff for working so hard to still bring this beautiful experience to us in a year when we need the extra cheer. It was lovely!

RANT to joggers who get too close to me when I am walking my dog (without a mask). I have a 5-foot leash which creates around me a 10-foot bubble. If you get close enough to me to get inside my bubble, then don’t complain about me not wearing a mask. I tried to cross the street to avoid you.

RAVE to the very kind person who delivered my driver’s license to my house after I lost it while on a walk at Lincoln Park. I tried to retrace my steps, but the beautiful park is huge and I walked in circles as I tried to remember where I dropped it. It was amazing they took the time to deliver it. I am sorry I wasn’t home to meet them and say thank you. I am very grateful!

RANT to the talk show, football and news commentators, nationally and locally, who speak too fast. Cut out some of the news if it will help. Some of us are over 60.

Advertising

RAVE to Craig with the Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response Program. I had a very flat tire on Interstate 5 in Seattle. I am so grateful for Craig, who provided professional and courteous assistance, and helped keep me safe in a vulnerable situation.

RANT to people who walk down the one-way supermarket aisles in the wrong direction. Choosing your convenience over public health is one of the reasons the pandemic continues.

RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities for coming up with an outside-the-box solution to the problem of RV sewage. Their thoughtfulness is giving relief to those living in their RVs, keeping streets clean and protecting the environment. SPU’s commitment is to our whole city. This is a fresh-smelling idea.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Amazon delivery person who gave me an excuse to check on three neighbors the other morning. Rant to them for placing six packages on our doorstep the previous night that were for three different addresses, none of which were ours.