Readers rant about nighttime lectures for seniors, rave about Island Volunteer Caregivers

RANT Lectures for seniors describing services available have been in the evenings at my local library, but they should be held during the day when seniors are more likely able to drive, or at the senior center where there are many seniors needing this information.

RAVE To all the Island Volunteer Caregivers on Bainbridge who freely shuttle seniors and disabled to medical appointments and shopping. Bravo!