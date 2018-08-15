Readers rant about junk on the sidewalk, rave about new friend watching the Blue Angels

RANT To the neighbor that left a soiled mattress and other debris on the sidewalk in front of an elderly, frail neighbor’s home, blocking the sidewalk so pedestrians had to go into the street. Your lack of respect and disregard for safety was a hot topic at the neighborhood block party. Hopefully, you’ll show more sensitivity at your new address. Be a good citizen and properly dispose of your unwanted items!

RAVE To the nice young gentleman who arrived at the same spot to watch the Blue Angels so he could take photos of them during their recent visit. We visited like old friends, sharing that he’d just returned from a great two-week camping/hiking trip with his girlfriend, and that I’m recently widowed and was wearing one of my husband’s shirts. Thank you for the hug!