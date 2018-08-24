Readers rant about taking off air mask to smoke, rave about Coulon Park

RANT To me for not being able to figure out why, in downtown Seattle during one of the worst days EVER for air quality, I witnessed a person waiting for a bus wearing a particle mask, seemingly against the poisonous air, who removed the mask to light a cigarette and take a drag, replacing the mask between each puff until the bus came.

RAVE To all the maintenance crew at Renton’s Coulon Park. I walk there 2-3 times a week, and it’s always in pristine condition. Even after an extremely busy Fourth of July, they had it cleaned up in record time, and they’re always out maintaining the grounds. It’s a wonderful park, thanks to them.