RANT To the Walk MS Seattle participants whose dog bit my son as he and his dad ran past you on the Burke-Gilman Trail. It all happened very quickly and my husband wasn’t able to confirm that your dog is current with vaccinations; you can contact me via Rant & Rave to let us know. Given the circumstances, your dog shouldn’t be walking on the public trail if it’s that skittish!

RAVE Big raves for the “NEW” Seattle Mariners!

