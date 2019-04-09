RANT To the Walk MS Seattle participants whose dog bit my son as he and his dad ran past you on the Burke-Gilman Trail. It all happened very quickly and my husband wasn’t able to confirm that your dog is current with vaccinations; you can contact me via Rant & Rave to let us know. Given the circumstances, your dog shouldn’t be walking on the public trail if it’s that skittish!
RAVE Big raves for the “NEW” Seattle Mariners!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.