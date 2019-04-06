By

RANT To restaurants and businesses that reserve prime parking for their patrons that order online, who shouldn’t be rewarded for being too lazy to go inside and do their own shopping or too hurried to slow down and enjoy a meal.

RAVE To the wonderful person who found my wallet and turned it in, fully intact, to the police. I’m eternally grateful for their kindness and honesty. Seattle’s not dying; it’s alive and well!

