Readers rant about local taxes, rave about politeness to Alexa

RANT To Seattle’s leaders who coddle large corporations with tax exemptions, balancing city funding on the backs of retired senior citizens. The Seattle utility discount program is based on 70% of the state median income instead of the Seattle median income, which is twice as high. As a retired public servant living on a fixed income, my wife and I don’t qualify under the current policy and are facing selling our home and moving to a cheaper city. The city is losing two long-time community artists because of insensitivity and abuse of less-than-rich taxpayers.

RAVE For the idea of treating Alexa and similar digital-assistant robots with politeness to set a good example for any children in the household. If I ever get one, I’ll speak to it politely.