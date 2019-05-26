RANT To people who park on the street in the middle of a space for two cars. Didn’t they learn basic manners? I come across this about once a week. It’s hard enough to find parking in this city; next time, pull up behind the car parked in front of you.

RAVE To the friends and neighbors who created and maintain a beautiful memorial garden in a traffic circle near the house where a beloved neighbor was murdered. The memorial garden has a bench that invites people to sit and reflect on her life and contributions to the community and enjoy views of the Olympic Mountains and sunsets.

RANT With sirens blaring and helicopters circling low overhead, I called 911 to ask if it was safe to be in our yard and was told “We’re not allowed to give out information about what’s going on.” The next day I read in the paper that there was a manhunt in our neighborhood for a shooting suspect, and that “Police asked those in the area to stay indoors.” Seems like the 911 operator could have said that.

RAVE To BCAN (Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network) and others who organized and participated in the recent walk to raise money for a cure.

RANT To the neighbors who keep their large, energetic puppy in an outdoor kennel all day, then in the front yard for many hours where it barks at everything. Why do you have a dog if you’re not going to interact with it? Dogs are pack animals and need more human contact and affection than the owners seem able to give. This dog belongs in a household able to provide love and room to run.

RAVE To all the great workers who helped us prepare our longtime, beloved family home for the market. They were all knowledgeable, considerate, and thoughtful, and came from countries all over the world, Turkish, Latino, African and European backgrounds. They all turned a potentially awful experience into a remarkable process.

RANT To the hooligan(s) who wrote obscene graffiti on the fence outside my apartment: I live near an elementary school. Even if you’ve given up on being useful in life and have lost respect for others, I’d hope you could at least respect that children need to feel safe while walking to and from school.

RAVE To the four good Samaritans who came to my rescue when I took a hard fall and broke my kneecap. Two helped me out of harm’s way, another called 911, and another stood with her umbrella over me so I wouldn’t get soaked. All four stayed with me until an aid unit arrived to take me to the hospital, delaying their commute home to help a stranger. There are really wonderful people in Seattle! I pray that their good deeds will be paid back to them a hundredfold.