RANT To the driver of the jacked-up pickup who gunned his way in reverse out of his parking lot spot. When one’s tailgate is higher than most people’s heads it’s best to ease out a parking spot cautiously. Rave for my ability to run backward almost as fast as I run forward, and for my seeing your backup lights when I did.
RAVE To Eric, the sanitation truck driver who always has a ready smile and a treat for the dogs who eagerly await when they hear the truck coming. You brighten our day!
