Readers rant about Seattle Mariners chewing tobacco, rave about friendly help at concert

RANT Rave to the Seattle Mariners, who are great role models with their skills, competitiveness and teamwork. Rant to the players who appear to be chewing tobacco, setting a bad example.

RAVE To the woman who came to my aid at a concert at Chateau Ste. Michelle as I was navigating across the grass in my wheelchair trying not to spill my glass of wine. She came up to me, took the glass, accompanied me to my seat, then gave me a big hug. Thanks, Nicole!