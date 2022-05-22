RAVE to whoever hung the two simple and very meaningful banners on the overpass at Aurora Avenue North and North 130th Street. Seeing those blue banners with the words HOPE and HEAL really is hopeful and healing! Thank you so much for giving us a more positive day every time we drive by and read those banners.

RANT to zippered food-storage bags, which almost all of them are these days. It’s impossible to securely close them without a long and frustrating struggle. Plus they’re more expensive and use more plastic. Make ’em a bit longer, and give us back the little twist-ties to close them!

RAVE to the people and city of Seattle for contributing to our wonderful, recent vacation in your city! We were able to figure out a great hotel location for us, with the help of the University of Washington’s Taskar Center for Accessible Technology’s AccessMap, and we used the map for the first few days to learn where the hills were around us. We learned a lot from our visits to museums, Pioneer Square and meandering the streets of the city. We loved the parks, the huge tulips in private and public gardens, and the overall ambience of the city. We eagerly await a return trip!

RANT to Sound Transit bus 542 and King County Metro bus 255 for eliminating the stop across from UW Medical Center-Montlake. The closest stop is a strain or beyond the physical capability of patients and older adults needing access to the medical center.

RAVE to the two lovely women in the parking lot of a Lynnwood-area grocery store who dug into their handbags and donated money when they saw me loading up my SUV with piles of groceries for the Little Free Pantries in our Shoreline school district. May kindness follow you.

RANT to folks (and the covenants that sometimes require it) who top their trees once they reach a certain height. Rather than improving the view it creates an ugly eyesore and bad health for the tree. It is far better for the view and the environment to thin some branches from the tree(s) and frame a now picturesque and attractive view for all to enjoy.

RAVE to acts of kindness. I had just loaded my grocery cart to realize I didn’t have my wallet. So I went out to my car, frantically dumping the entire purse. Springing out of nowhere, a couple of angels ran up to my window and explained they’ve paid for the food! With tears in my eyes, I returned to the Magnolia QFC manager to ask if they could pay it forward. Her kind advice was for me, instead, to find meaningful recipients. I’ve honored my heroes’ gift by supporting the sandwich brigade at Our Lady of Fatima parish, designated for the homeless at St. Martin de Porres shelter. Tucked in with their protein-rich sandwiches, the sacks also include some little packaged goodies … a treat or two can lift the spirits.

RAVE to Washington State Ferries for opening up the galleys. It was a pleasure to enjoy a fresh piping hot cup of delicious coffee on the San Juan run. One of life’s simple pleasures is back. Now hoping to enjoy a cup of Ivar’s clam chowder soon.

RANT to all passengers who sit in vehicles while waiting for others in stores leaving the vehicle running, all vehicle owners who sit in the car with engines running in parking lots and all of you too lazy to park and go inside to get your coffee or burgers. Do you not think of our warming climate due to the exhaust out of your tailpipes? Shut your engine off!

RAVE to the pharmacy staff at the Safeway on 15th Avenue Northwest in Ballard for staying open late. They knew it was the last day that I could start taking COVID-19 medication, and even though it was after closing time, called me to say the prescription finally came through and to tell my husband to come back and get it. Thank you for your kindness and extra effort!

RAVE to the employees at Jiffy Lube in Wallingford for loaning me their tools to change a friend’s tire. There was a tricky lug nut that required a larger wrench than I had and they were willing to help and trusted me to return their tool set when I was finished.

RAVE to the woman driving in the car beside mine on Ninth Avenue Northwest in Edmonds who honked. I had left my purse on top of the trunk with my wallet and checkbook inside.