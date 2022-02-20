RANT to sea lions. Amusing as many folks are finding the recent presence of dozens of noisy sea lions at the entrance to the ship canal at Shilshole, hundreds of residents in the area in Ballard and Magnolia have had to adapt to the 24/7 constant barking since early December, resulting in sleep disturbances and general unpleasantness in their homes. Seems like something could be done about the breakwater near Ray’s before there aren’t any fish left in this area.

RAVE to a helpful pharmacist. Recently, I stopped by Bartell Drugs in Sammamish to pick up an N95 mask. They were out, but I sort of figured they would be. The pharmacist said I could order some online as she had done. I continued shopping. The pharmacist caught up with me and said she had some extra masks in her car. She gave me two and would not let me pay her for them! I was taking my 81-year-old husband to the doctor the next day and these were good masks to wear.

RANT to party buses. My daughter lives in Nashville, famous for drunken bachelorette parties, carried by busses blasting music and serving booze. My rant is that somebody decided to try this in Seattle. Unlike Tennessee, it’s cold and wet here, so the roofless bus idea is not gonna fly. Nonetheless, we now have a bus that cruises down First Avenue trying to generate the same vibe. Take your bus with the million decibels and go hang out on frat row at the UW. They’ll love you.

RAVE to the what seems to be a minority of our citizens these days who manage to avoid the bad habit of mispronouncing the month of February. The correct pronunciation is Feb-ru-ary (not Feb-u-ary).

RAVE to Sydne at UW Radiation Oncology for welcoming a terrified cancer patient to their first appointment by saying, “I’m sorry you have to be here.” I am, too. Thanks for your kindness during my time with you.

RANT to all the dog owners inconsiderate of others, again. Your dogs will not mind being left home or in the car while you go into your favorite eatery or pharmacy. I have conceded hardware stores and lumber yards, due only to the sheer numbers, but why do you need their assistance to get a cup of coffee?

RAVE to a helpful hospital worker. While trying to locate my doctor’s office, I got completely turned around at the Swedish First Hill complex. A hospital employee/manager Wade, who was clearly busy, saw me searching and took the time to escort me on a maze of elevators until, realizing I had the wrong address altogether, walked me outside and across the street where I was actually supposed to be.

RAVE to the kind, alert folks and staff at the Crossroads post office who returned a lost key.