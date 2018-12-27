Readers rant about wind canceling Christmas ship, rave about Kitsap post-tornado park cleanup

RANT To the wind for causing the cancellation of the scheduled Christmas ship festivities at Matthews Beach Park last Thursday evening. Bah, humbug!

RAVE To the Kitsap County Parks employees who had to clean up Kitsap Regional Park near where the tornado touched down, leaving it covered in roofing material, insulation, vinyl siding, tarps, and even a trampoline! After their work, the park looks great.