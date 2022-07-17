RAVE to the person who plays the bagpipes at Lincoln Park. It is so nice to hear you when I come home from work after a day with the public. Please play longer. It is so enjoyable!

RANT to stores that have back-to-school sales starting the first week of July. Seriously?

RAVE to the Broadview librarian who made my son’s day. My son had been told that the Seattle Public Library has a summer passport booklet and was excited to pick one up and visit every library in Seattle to get it stamped. When we asked for one at the Broadview Library we were initially told that program had expired, but another librarian overhead us and found one in the office area. He even stamped it with the Broadview Library stamp! Awesome! My son was so happy, he read to me from the passport booklet all the way home. We’ll be visiting every library in Seattle this summer thanks to the librarian at Broadview!

RANT to my garbage pickup company in Rock Island, Douglas County. My neighbor has a trash can that she puts close to our property line, but I put mine about 30 feet away from hers. As I found out, the garbage company has been charging me for overusage because they thought both cans were mine! I live by myself, so I use one or two bags and they barely fill up my container. The customer service representative I spoke to told me this would take a while to fix because the issue goes back to 2017! If you had the time to make the mistake, you have the time to fix it.

RAVE to the two gentlemen and a lady who helped this old man when my oversized and overloaded luggage tipped and knocked me back on an up escalator at Sea-Tac Airport. They were there quickly helping me up when I just could not get up as the escalator continued up. Thank you so much! As for me, except for several cuts on my arm and leg and a huge bruise to my ego, I survived to return home. It’s great to be home in Seattle!

RANT to the Pier 55 coffee shop team who saw customers lined up for the scheduled 8 a.m. opening recently and did not inform them of the late 9 a.m. opening until an arriving employee was let in at 8:20 and one of the customers asked. At least put a sign on the door.

RAVE to our lovely neighbors to the north who came to visit Seattle for the recent Mariners-Blue Jays series. We appreciate their sportsmanship and enthusiasm!

RANT to a recent Sounders game. I don’t understand why we have to have British accents. I’m over it in other things like advertising as well. Am I the only one?

RANT AND RAVE Rave to a grocery store chain for selling delicious single-serving salads. Rant to them for not selling disposable utensils. I had five minutes to eat before a rehearsal, and ended up using a broken piece of plastic I had been meaning to glue back on to my car door side compartment. Many utensils are now compostable. Get with it!

RANT to the people who fire up the summer barbecue. We have enough cancer already, we don’t need more lung disease from the obnoxious smoke of barbecues belching smoke into neighbor’s yards. I suggest that Seattle make wood or charcoal barbecues illegal, and let people use smoke-free electric grills. Sacks of charcoal and those absurd “wood smoke chips” should also be banned.

RANT to the young lady who irresponsibly ran into my wife on the bike path recently. You did not announce yourself on the bike path. The result was an accident that was 100% your fault and avoidable. You ran my wife into a ditch causing bruises. You caused $88 damage to the frame of her bike. Then you rode off, leaving the scene of the accident. You did not apologize, offer to pay for damage, leave your name with us or anything a morally upright person would do in the same situation.