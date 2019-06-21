RANT To the 911 call center’s bad phone reception. When two of my neighbors and I called 911 about people parked on our property in a suspicious car, screaming at tenants and refusing to move, all three of us got disconnected from multiple 911 calls, and when we got agents on the line, they sounded frustrated about details they couldn’t hear due to the bad connection. Since 911 couldn’t hear what the issue was, police didn’t seem to have any clue what was going on when they arrived. The 911 call center needs better connections and agents. This could have been a lot worse in a life-or-death situation.

RAVE Thank you to the thoughtful young men who came over and helped my husband and me unload our car at the Bellevue Transfer Station. It was one of those times when I didn’t mind looking and being older!