RANT to fruit and the fact that a decent cantaloupe apparently does not exist. I have thumped, scratched, sniffed, consulted and agonized, but it has been years since I can remember enjoying a sweet, juicy cantaloupe. They are too expensive to keep throwing out. I am done.

RAVE to kindness. Flying home from Oakland, California, a week ago, I was next to a pleasant seatmate with whom I chatted briefly. In contrast to this 86-year-old woman, he was a young family man from Magnolia with three teenaged kids. Arriving in Terminal B, there were numerous empty wheelchairs with no attendants in sight. My kind seatmate said, “Come on, jump in and I’ll push you to the baggage area.” It was a considerable distance, and I’m still appreciating his helpful spirit! Kindness is memorable.

RANT to people who spread out a picnic in the dog park and seem surprised and outraged when our dogs invite themselves to join in. I would suggest a quieter (and less smelly) spot in one of the many, many more people parks available.

RAVE to the kind gentleman at the Federal Way Fred Meyer who paid my grocery bill for me. I am a 91-year-old senior who probably looked as though I needed all the help I could get. As my T-shirt says, “Growing old is not for sissies.” I was reminded that there are still some wonderful people in this world.

RANT to network coverage showing the Seattle skyline during softball games. Excuse me, but the Alaskan Way Viaduct has been gone for quite some time now. Please update to show our REAL Seattle skyline!

RAVE to the Snoqualmie Tribe for partnering with Eastside Fire & Rescue to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the Eastside. I spent hours looking for an appointment until a neighbor told me about the clinics, and I was able to make an appointment at a location only a few minutes away from where I live. Showing concern for people now living on ancestral lands despite the discrimination experienced by Northwest natives is truly admirable and inspiring.

RANT to people who drive TOO fast in the HOV lanes. When the HOV speed limit is 60, I drive 65; when the limit is 70, I drive 75. To the bullies and self-important fools who dangerously tailgate me: As you get closer, I will tap my brakes and slow down. I will not speed up or pull over. You may then pull out and pass at your leisure. In the event that you cause an accident, who do you think will pay? Answer: you, your insurance or both. Slow down.

RAVE to Seattle for masking up for more than a year now! I’m so happy to be able to call Seattle my home for the past 35 years, especially this past year. We did well!