RANT To the person who filled up at the gas pump, paid, climbed back into their  car and got on their phone. The people in the three cars waiting behind you are wondering what you’re doing now, texting your friends? Tweeting out, “Guess how many people I’m holding up #HowRude”?  Maybe look up from your phone and out your window and see the three of us lined up, waiting to get to the pump so we can fill up and go home for dinner.

RAVE To family-friendly businesses in Seattle where multigenerational groups can gather. We don’t need more pricey bars and distilleries.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

