RAVE to the election officials and volunteers locally and across the U.S. who contributed to record-setting participation in this year’s historic presidential election.

RANT to the bicyclist I encountered one dark rainy night on Roosevelt Way. No lights, no reflectorized clothing, no helmet and not using the dedicated, separate bike lane, either. Oh no, you were right out there in the traffic lane of the arterial. Finally, you were going the wrong way on a one-way street! Seriously?

RAVE to Jennie and two angels at Mortenson Construction for springing into action when our friend tripped and fell in front of the Kraken’s new home at Seattle Center. Jennie, the Mortenson medic, was called quickly to the scene by two great construction guys. So thankful for the goodness that is Seattle.

RANT to radio stations who began playing Christmas music 24/7 as of Nov. 1. There aren’t many songs for Thanksgiving, but can’t we get through one holiday at a time? Even the day after Thanksgiving is too early for me, but much more seasonally appropriate.

RAVE to my neighborhood in North Seattle, where since March 13 (over 240 days now!) at 8:30 p.m., every single night (except the two curfew nights), we meet at our traffic circle (masked!) and sing a song chosen by an awesome neighbor — who emails the lyrics and a video and has a speaker that accompanies us. The group has anywhere between 10 and 30 participants every night. People from other neighborhoods join us. New friendships have formed, community connections have deepened. There’s no end in sight for this, although, at 8:30 p.m., it’s getting mighty cold, and we all bring lanterns or lights.

RANT to the city of Seattle for letting fallen leaves pile up, clog sewer drains and rot along curbs on our city streets. Besides posing a safety hazard as the leaves decompose and become slippery, the mess has to be putting a strain on the city’s wastewater treatment system. Why not clean them up and turn them into compost instead?

Advertising

RAVE to the peerless career and presence of Alex Trebek, the recently deceased longtime host of “Jeopardy!” Mr. Trebek’s intelligence, wit and goodness were a nightly antidote to the Twitter-fueled boorishness that has defined too much of our public discourse lately.

RANT to the person who walked into the wetlands at Magnuson Park the other day as if you owned the place, without a mask and with a dog off its leash. The dog promptly did its business and then ran and jumped up on me. You didn’t have a bag, so you didn’t clean up. You said, “Don’t worry, I’ll come back later and pick it up. I’ve done it a thousand times.” Two days later, the pile of dog poop was still there. Be responsible! Show some respect!

RAVE to those who donate jigsaw puzzles to our local thrift stores so we at home have something to occupy our time. Another rave when they let us know a piece is missing, but a special rave to the person who crossed it out and wrote, “Found It!”