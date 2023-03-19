RAVE to the honest person who turned in my lost wallet on March 2 at Westlake Station. It is refreshing to know that there are honest and kind people in Seattle!

RANT to the woman who flossed her teeth during opening night of “Dear Evan Hansen.” All of them. Noisily. If dental hygiene is your priority, stay home to tend to that in privacy. Also, a Broadway show is not karaoke. Do not sing along. Leave that to the professionals.

RAVE to the mama who took the time to drive my hearing aid, which she’d found at home in her items, immediately back to a Shoreline wholesale club. It had flown off, apparently snagged on the mask I’d just removed (given to me at my appointment at the hearing aid center), and many of us searched for it high and low, but couldn’t find it; my hearing aid apparently landed in this kind person’s cart. You are a gem to take your time to drive back to the store, and I wish I knew how to thank you in person!

RANT to unacceptable roads. Does Seattle have access to a paving machine? The streets of Seattle take the cake for the worst, possibly in the nation. Have you tried driving up James Street from the freeway to Broadway? Well! Don’t unless you have a truck or SUV. Come on, Seattle, let’s get out the old paving machine and put it to good use. You have a lot of catching up to do. What we have is unacceptable.

RAVE to the arborists that came out yesterday to prune the very tall fir trees overhanging our yard and deck from the Queen Anne power station. They were quite friendly and concerned that our needs could be met. We have been concerned about a wind that if coming from the north, trees could fall and crush our home. Removal of many limbs lessens this possibility. In addition it opens the view to Wallingford and the University District. Every bit of light on these dark days helps.

RANT to the powers that be in our great state of Washington for leaving us all with another time change to adjust to. It’s well documented that this twice-yearly change negatively affects young, old and everyone in between. Arizona and Hawaii don’t change their clocks. Let’s do the same and show the West Coast and the rest of the nation that Washington state gets it. It might even get the feds to take note and make it national.

RAVE to the woman treating her son to dinner at the adjoining table at JuneBaby recently. She learned we were first-time diners at JuneBaby. My wife and I were completely surprised when we asked for our bill and found it had been paid by this kind woman who had left without introducing herself. I hope she reads this and knows how much we appreciate her kind gesture. We will pay it forward!