RAVE to the little lending library housed next to a Northeast Seattle cafe. I drop by once a month and have found literary treasures such as “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones and, most recently, “Amy Falls Down” by the hilarious Jincy Willett. Thank you to whoever is offering such good books to share!

RANT to the bicyclist who came flying through the four-way stop as I proceeded to take my turn and then flipped me the finger even though I had stopped for him and he was the one disregarding traffic rules and his own safety. Not doing your sport any favors with that behavior!

RAVE to bullfrogs, who nightly unleash a croakfest in my neighborhood. They are not the most talked-about or even admired sign of spring, but I always know it’s spring when they start their mating ritual.

RANT to the sorry state of Washington’s roads. We just returned from our vacation to San Diego. Driving the freeways was an eye-opener for us at how clean they are: no trash, wood, tires, mattresses, etc. Why can’t our beautiful state clean up our roads? It is a sad first impression to visitors.

RANT AND RAVE Rave for the QFC staff who rescued a bag of groceries I’d forgotten in the store parking lot and refrigerated it overnight until I could return for it. Rant for whoever was supposed to put my ice cream in QFC’s freezer but ate it instead!

RANT to a certain Seattle museum for closing its great collection Monday through Thursday. Other Seattle museums are open much longer throughout the week. Ridiculous.

RAVE to the crew of the ferry Yakima for their immediate response when I took a bad fall on the trip from Orcas Island to Anacortes. They checked me over, comforted me and stayed with me until we docked, and escorted me to our car in a wheelchair.

RANT to all the dogs owners at Magnuson Park who had their dogs off leash outside of the designated off-leash areas. If you can’t obey Seattle Municipal Code, perhaps you should buy several acres outside of Seattle and let your dog run around on your own property.

RAVE to grocery store shoppers who keep their carts with them while they choose items. You leave ample space for others, which helps make shopping pleasant.

RANT to a local public radio station. If your frequent annoying pledge drives aren’t bringing in the money you want, don’t try to solve the problem with another annoying pledge drive. We’re tired of the phony smiles in your voices, the pleading. They make me NOT want to contribute.

RAVE to the Seattle office that handles illegal dumping. The website is easy to use and the group is prompt in picking up dumped items. Thank you for trying to help keep our city clean!

RANT for the Seattle hospital that shut down its important optical shop, which is critical for elderly patients, in particular, who will now have to make an extra trip to get their glasses.

RAVE to the Legislature and governor for passing and signing the bill to ban the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles in the state. Now for the federal government to do the same.



