RAVE to the cyclist who took the time to roll up to my window as we were waiting to cross a busy street, and inform me, indignantly (rightfully so), that I had cut him off as my car turned onto the street from the alley. I could only blurt out a quick but sincere apology, but I appreciated the reminder that I, as a generally bike-conscious person who more than once has been in this cyclist’s position, can still be inattentive and careless at times when behind the wheel (rather than riding on top of two of them). I hope he arrived at his destination safely!

RANT to dog owners who bag their pet’s waste and leave the bag by the side of walking/biking trails. I often wonder, when I see these bags dotting the sides of the many wonderful trails in our area, if the dog owners believe there is a “poop fairy” who will come along shortly to magically disappear the bags. Since you started to do the right thing, why not finish the job?

RANT AND RAVE Rave to John Mellencamp for an amazing, heartfelt concert at the Paramount Theatre early this month. Rant to all of the “fans” who talked loudly, catcalled and screamed throughout the quieter parts of the performance, even after Mellencamp repeatedly asked them to be quiet.

RAVE to Peg, whom I met on the Bothell middle housing walking tour. She picked up fast food litter from the ground and disposed of it in the garbage during the tour. I don’t think she thought anyone saw her do that, but I did. Her act of kindness for the Earth and the neighborhood was noted and appreciated.

RANT to the apartment dweller neighbors who use the sidewalk next to my house to smoke and toss the butts into my flower beds. Why is your trash my problem? Your smoke drifts into my yard and makes it uncomfortable to spend time there.

RAVE to Danny, who pushed my husband’s wheelchair at Alaska Airlines! You were so gracious and so funny! We laughed at your beep beep and 911 beep to master the crowd. You got us to the plane on time and made us laugh as well as others. Anyone who receives your services is in for great service and humor! Bravo!

RAVE to the High Point Library staff for finding a small, old (1940s) photograph of my husband and some of his teenage friends. The staff found my husband’s name on the back of the photo and searched and found our address. It must have taken some time for the staff to do this, but it was so kind of them to do it. My husband died in June, so the picture and the thoughtfulness are particularly appreciated.

RANT to all the people who leave one to two car-lengths between cars at a light and then they don’t go! This leaves three to five cars that could have gone through the light that now have to wait for the next light. Please people think of others, not just yourself!

RAVE to Annette at the Issaquah Senior Center, who cooks the best food for seniors and always has. She is a chef extraordinaire and has a secret ingredient called LOVE that she adds. This is a shoutout for her meal planning and execution for our St. Patrick’s day meal.

RANT to the constructions workers and contractors that have left all the garbage along westbound Interstate 90 between Issaquah and Bellevue. What used to be a beautiful stretch of freeway, now has a huge wall along the freeway and is littered between the west- and eastbound lanes with trash and has been since pre-COVID. I am baffled why there has been no effort to pick up all the debris left behind.