Readers rave about art gift, SPD, tips, holiday cruise; rant about football-game drunks, purse-snatching, rudeness

RAVE For the two wonderful ladies who purchased a piece of art for me that I was admiring at a Bainbridge gallery. I couldn’t afford it, and they didn’t even know me. They can’t possibly know what this means to me. I haven’t received a birthday or Christmas gift for years. My family history is dysfunction and alcoholism, and though I’ve been recovering for almost 30 years, I haven’t been able to re-establish family relationships. Thanks to them I feel hope and will keep trying. It feels like a Christmas miracle.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to sports fans who get so drunk before the game that they can’t stand up. A year ago a drunk stumbled into me walking to a Seahawks game, fell on me and broke four bones in my leg, ankle and foot. His friends pulled him off me so they could stumble off, disappearing into the crowd. Rave to the police and EMT personnel who were so kind and helpful. I made it to the emergency room in time to watch the game there! Nine screws, a metal plate and two surgeries later, I’m finally walking again.

RAVE To people who tip their drivers and deliveries by Uber, Lyft and others. To make deliveries easier, leave a light on, have a visible house address and cleared, lighted walkways for safety. Thanks!

RANT Rant to me for my rude behavior to a person I bumped into at the grocery store on a busy Sunday while I was charging out in a huff. I wish I’d seen your face so I could apologize for my behavior if I see you again. Note to all: When two lines inadvertently form for a grocery self-check line, be gracious and fair about sorting it out.

RAVE To Seafair, the Seattle Yacht Club and Seattle Parks and Recreation for their annual holiday cruise for special-needs people. It’s great fun and so well organized!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the criminal who knocked an innocent and unsuspecting woman to the ground and stole her purse at the mall. It was a scary, violent and upsetting crime to all who witnessed it. Rave to the witnesses who stuck around to call 911, try to identify the criminal to police and comfort and support the victim. Random and violent crime can happen anywhere, anytime, even during the Christmas season.

RAVE To the Seattle Police Department for helping me on my way to work during the Dec. 14 windstorm. I’m a Harborview critical-care RN and was scheduled to work my shift starting at 7 p.m. Downtown traffic on my way there was at a standstill; lucky for me SPD saw my predicament and assisted me through the traffic, allowing me to start my 12-hour night shift on time. Our men and women of SPD are the BEST!