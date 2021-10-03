RAVE to gardening. In preparing a small garden area for new plants, I used my trowel to loosen the soil to add compost. There it was — my mother’s wedding ring she had given me that I had lost from my finger while gardening 15 years ago. I could never bear to tell her I had foolishly lost it and would love to tell her the story now, if she had not passed away many years ago. Motto: Keep on gardening for many reasons, not the least to retrieve lost items!

RANT to the woman in the black Mercedes-Benz who pulled into a parking space next to me in the EvergreenHealth Medical Center emergency room parking lot the other day. She immediately opened her car door and ran it into my 8-year-old Honda and walked away. No words of even the slightest bit of remorse or even a glance into my car. Medical circumstances prevented my responding, and it was a Sunday. Granted, you drive a Mercedes and I am just another old man in an old car, but IF our society makes any kind of a rebound from the depths of divide, it will begin with a simple gesture of kindness.

RAVE to the couple who paid for our meal at Stanley & Seafort’s in Tacoma! They must have heard my husband tell the server we were celebrating my birthday because they wished me a happy birthday as they left, and then the server told us they had picked up our tab! What they didn’t know was that not only was it my birthday, but it was our first meal out since I finished cancer treatment. Your generosity made it even sweeter! Thanks so much!

RANT to people who post on OfferUp and leave their posts up months after the items have been sold.

RAVE to our local water. We don’t need to buy water in millions of plastic bottles. Rave to our faucets! Turn it on, clean drinkable water comes out, no plastic bottle to throw in the ocean! You can even put it in a container and take it with you, for those times when you are more than 20 feet away from a faucet!

RANT to the hotel rooftop bar that continues to blast the surrounding apartments, condos and other hotels with loud music at night despite complaints.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to considerate cyclists who alert pedestrians and other users of the Burke-Gilman Trail of their approach. A disdainful rant to those cyclists who shout “LEFT” and pass in an unsafe manner. Merely shouting “LEFT” does not afford you the right to pass recklessly. Do not pass on pedestrian bridges. Do not pass someone who is passing someone else. And if you do either of these, please don’t wonder why noncyclists consider you to be moronic and dangerous. Share the road safely. You know who you are.