RAVE to the person who delivered my lost package! The shipping company delivered my package to the wrong address, but a friendly neighbor brought it to my door just in time for Christmas. Thank you so much. I appreciate your kindness and I will pay it forward!

RANT to the United States Postal Service. I ordered 100 Christmas stamps on Dec. 7, and still no stamps! Next year, I’ll stand in the long Queen Anne post office line.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Evergreen City Ballet for the show at Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center recently. This old guy had forgotten the joy in “The Nutcracker,” but the wonderful performance brought it back to me. Rave to the happy children in our row who were quietly making the moves they were seeing on stage. Rant to the fact it’s over for a year now.

RAVE to the sign I saw this evening posted by a Westlake Avenue business: “In this world where you can be anything you want to be, be kind.”

RANT to strangers and businesses wishing you a merry Christmas when they don’t know your situation. My Christmases are now just painful and lonely since my parents died and my family fell apart. Happy reminders about Christmas just make me sad.

RAVE to the kind construction worker in Fremont who noticed my phone on the sidewalk in front of a grocery store where I apparently dropped it, observed someone pick it up and remove the cash and credit cards it held, who confronted said person, recovered the phone, credit cards and cash, and turned it all in. A rave also goes to the grocery checker who was attempting to contact me when I returned to find my phone! Your integrity and willingness to go out of your way for a stranger reminded me that Seattle is filled with kindhearted people.

RANT to homes that are decorated with Halloween skeletons, et al. for Christmas. What does this say about you and what message does it give to children?

RAVE to all the wonderful individuals that treat cashiers with respect. Most of us try our best, and we appreciate your recognition. Thank you!

RANT and Bah! Humbug! to the porch pirates who stole the package with our Christmas cards (imprinted with our names and address) within 15 minutes of the delivery. May the next thing you steal be a stocking full of coal.

RAVE to Greg at a Seattle tree company. He saved our kitchen window from a split Douglas fir branch that was waiting to fall. These two senior citizens couldn’t be more grateful!

RANT to seating arrangements at bars. If you’re single and there are three seats, do not sit in the middle. If there are four seats and you’re a couple do not sit in the middle. You all need to sidle up to a person and sit next to them so that the next couple can sit together. And really …. why not sit next to a stranger, strike up a conversation and maybe you’ll find a new friend or fall in love!

RAVE to the artist and others who made the huge new Native American-style mural possible on the side of an apartment building on Northeast 130th Street. Every time I’m leaving the grocery store, I look up and am grateful to live in this community.

RANT to the weather forecasters — or headline writers — who come up with wild names. “Atmospheric river” means heavy rain, I think. For cold and snow, I read of a “bomb cyclone” — whatever that means. How ridiculous! Could we please use English?

RAVE to the Washington State Department of Health for its free telehealth for COVID-19 treatment service. I am a senior citizen who was able to schedule a telehealth consultation soon after testing positive for coronavirus. I had my prescription for molnupiravir in hand within hours of our phone call. Pretty tough to beat that kind service from our state government.

RANT to the city of Seattle. After being closed for two and a half years and millions spent, there are still potholes on the West Seattle Bridge. Get with the program!

RANT and Bah! Humbug! to the bicyclist on the Burke-Gilman Trail who hit my neighbor while she was walking to a Huskies basketball game. Communication is key and a simple “on your right” could have prevented this. You didn’t even ask if she had been hurt, nor did you apologize for running into her.

RANT to the selfish drivers at Sea-Tac Airport who eschewed the cellphone lot to hang out in the curb lane at arrivals for 10 minutes or more while the people who were doing things properly (texting our door number when we got to the curb) had to search the third or fourth lane from the curb to find our loved one. One security guard tried to get people to move along, but it was more than one person could (or should) handle.

RAVE to health care workers. I was better at showing my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, therapists and one heckuva social worker in the months that followed my family member’s 2017 ruptured aneurysm, her 17 day stay in the intensive care unit, and a six-week hospital and rehab stint, all at a Cherry Hill hospital. Five years on, I hope every one of them can see this and know that by saving her life and guiding her to a complete physical and mental recovery, you have touched hundreds of lives: her family, her friends, and the countless foster kids and parents that she continues to volunteer with. If you weren’t busy doing the same for so many others I would come hug you, daily.