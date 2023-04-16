RAVE to the ferry captain who stopped the ferry to protect the pod of orcas on the Bainbridge crossing. How lucky are we to live in a place where we coexist with such amazing creatures? Way to protect the pod!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to drivers who don’t know that turning on your vehicle’s parking lights does, in fact, activate your taillights as well as your dashboard lights. Rave for headlights and competent and courteous drivers.

RAVE to Jon Shirley and Kim Richter Shirley for donating their collection of Calder artworks to Seattle Art Museum. What a blessing to Seattle and the world to have these art treasures available to the public rather than disappearing into the private collections of a few billionaires never to be seen again.

RANT to the postal company that lost an important certified document I sent and paid for. I filed a missing mail report with no answer for more than two weeks. After I called again, I was instructed to call a “mail annex” to see if they could find the lost certified document. After calling numerous times, no one ever answered the phone.

RAVE to Major League Baseball for considering the 10-run slaughter rule, like in Little League, to shave time off the long games.

RANT to the design team at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that couldn’t make sure 20 planes would fit at the new arrivals facility. Seriously? You blew that figure? Shame on you! Didn’t your high school math teachers have you check your work? Back to the drawing board, but you get to pay for this fix.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Sound Transit for routes that look strange but actually provide access to just about any place one wants to go. Rant for lack of restrooms at many stations (Auburn, Puyallup), thus handicapping elders, pregnant people, moms traveling with children and anyone without the constitution of a camel. Biology 101!

RANT to motorists who feel entitled to use the bike lane as their personal shortcut to pass other traffic. If you are planning a right turn, you are required by law to be within 10 feet of the intersection before crossing into the bike lane. Even worse when you harass cyclists using the lane.

RAVE to the employee at the Jacksons convenience store in Mountlake Terrace. A customer (and his dog) came in, and he said he was having problems figuring out how to get to an address. He said he had memory issues, and the employee was so patient and showed him so much kindness. It warmed my cynical heart to see their interaction!

RANT to the Seattle department that is still using the pandemic (“circumstances beyond our control”) as an excuse not to answer its phones and to work almost entirely through email. The rest of us are back in the office. When will you be present to serve your city?

RAVE to the Seattle Symphony audience members who show their appreciation for the wonderful musicians with loud applause and standing ovations. And rave to audience members who are new enough to classical music concerts to be unaware of the convention of not applauding between movements. Isn’t it wonderful to welcome new listeners to the joys of live classical music?