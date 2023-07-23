RAVE to all the gardeners and horticulturalists out there pulling out invasive plants and planting native ones instead. The Pacific Northwest is a beautiful and unique area, so let’s keep it that way.

RANT to the foul-mouthed fans who spilled several beers on me and my belongings, and puffed marijuana smoke in my face at the All-Star Game. Luckily, a seating host witnessed the smoke and told them to knock it off. They left soon thereafter, but too late to repair the damage. It ruined the experience for me and everyone else within earshot. Next time, stay home, jerk!

RAVE to the Redmond Fire Department Station 17 and Woodinville Bear Creek Station. We had a house fire very early the other morning. The crews arrived quickly and efficiently put out the fire. They even presented toy firefighter hats to the toddlers which turned a scary morning into a positive experience. We appreciate the kindness and efficiency of every one of the firefighters.

RANT to the two cars speeding along Lake Washington Boulevard in Renton the other morning who were so special they felt the need to illegally pass me because I wasn’t going fast enough for them. For the record, I was going 28 in a 25 zone. I hope next time you’re so entitled to feel traffic laws don’t apply to you that you don’t hit a jogger or child or cyclist. Try going the speed limit and enjoy a relaxing drive by the lake.

RAVE to the two young folks working at the North Household Hazardous Waste Facility the other day. It was hot and yet they managed to be upbeat and helpful as they worked in their hazmat suits. Thank heavens their work site provided shade on such a sunny day. A computer connectivity problem didn’t seem to phase them either. Thanks for being there to accept my spiral light bulbs and a variety of batteries.

RANT to my neighbors who think I want the outdoors to smell like their strong dryer sheets! Especially the one who does laundry after 10 p.m. right before I go to bed and want to open the window.

RAVE to the individuals who planted tons of French and Spanish lavender along both sides of 68th Ave. W., north of Edmonds College. It is like a little pocket of Provence in Lynnwood. Merci beaucoup!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the United States Postal Service for their Informed Delivery app. I love knowing ahead of time that I should make a visit to my postal box. Rant to the person who got my Visa statement earlier this month and still hasn’t returned it to the post office so it can be put in the correct box.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to drivers who give me a friendly wave as they blow through a crosswalk that I’m in. “Whoops, sorry for almost hitting you” doesn’t cut it. Rave to drivers who are watching the road and not their phones, and who give walkers priority.