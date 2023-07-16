RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for being so careless and dropping my wallet a few evenings ago on the M/V Tokitae ferry. Rave to the Washington State Ferries crew for finding it and calling me early the next morning after they spotted it. Double rave for the abundant natural beauty of the Salish Sea and amazing sunset which clearly distracted me as I took a photo.

RAVE and thank you to the person who found my credit card at a University Village grocery store and somehow tracked me down via phone to tell me they turned it in at the store. Card and absent-minded shopper are now happily reunited. Really above and beyond — feeling very blessed!

RANT to whatever is killing birch trees all over the city. Their graceful swaying leaves and shade are missed.

RAVE to the individual who interrupted their bike ride on the Burke-Gilman Trail to pull bindweed off a Douglas fir sapling.

RANT to dog owners who walk their friends in fur coats and bare paws on burning sidewalks in the summer heat.

RAVE to the folks who volunteered to be parade marshals at the Bainbridge Island Fourth of July parade! It was a success thanks to all of you!

RANT to dog owners who let their dogs poop on the sidewalks and don’t pick it up. That’s why I don’t walk at night for fear of stepping in dog poop. Clean it up!

RAVE to the loving and professional workers at an Issaquah senior center. One selects the best programs with clear goals for excellence; they even teach a mindfulness class for improved lives and connection (which is vital for seniors). Another is our supreme tech helper with wisdom, compassion and creativity for all devices. They even go to homes to help! They are so wise and know the frustrations seniors face with modern devices. And another who knows all and runs the reception desk with love, truth and competence, and helps in all areas all the time. All three of these employees rock in this world that has seemingly lost its values. Thank you immensely!

RANT to the humongous semis that continue to drive down Stroud Street to Green Lake Way. Stroud is a very narrow, residential street, barely wide enough (with cars parked on both sides) for two cars to pass. These semis are regularly using that street to reach Green Lake and recently, as one made a right turn onto Green Lake Way, it almost hit a postal carrier who was emptying the mailbox on the corner, forcing them to leap aside. These trucks are way too big for that street and have trouble making a right-hand turn onto Green Lake Way. Someone is going to be seriously injured!

RAVE to the person(s) who left us a beautifully framed vintage photograph of our house covered in snow. It was left at our front door without any note so we have no way to say thank you. Your kindness is beyond and we will cherish this for years to come.