RANT to drivers who swear at me when I bike in a traffic lane rather than a bike lane. Does it ever occur to them that I might have a good reason? I really appreciate and make good use of bike lanes. But when a cement truck is blocking the lane and a detour sign points me into the car traffic lane, that’s where I go. When that happened to me the other day, a garbage truck driver yelled obscenities at me. They wouldn’t have made the light whether or not I was ahead of them — the car ahead of me just barely made the light. I really appreciate and make good use of bike lanes, but I am not restricted to bike lanes at all times just because they exist.

RAVE to a kind stranger. I was at the airport leaving for Alaska to see my brother in the hospital. I was just exiting the security line when the hospital called to let me know my brother was dying and there wasn’t much time left. I collected all my things, except my composure. I found a nearby seat and broke down crying. Another traveler walked by, saw me crying and stopped to talk and gave me a hug. I told them what had happened and they offered words of reassurance with more hugs. A brief encounter that’ll last a lifetime.

RANT to the various transportation departments that do not maintain the white stripping on our heavily traveled main roads. Yellow stripping seems to get some attention, but many white stripes are almost invisible due to wear and neglect. This is a serious safety hazard when raining, at dusk or at nighttime. This should be the first priority of road maintenance.

RAVE to the person who pulled to the side of busy I-405 when my son’s tire blew out. They ensured he was safe and even offered to help change the tire. This mother is so grateful for your help!

RANT to grocery stores that don’t provide charged motorized shopping carts. A series of knee replacement surgeries has resulted in my wife’s need to use them for the last few months. We have been very disappointed/shocked that two large, local grocery stores where we shop have multiple motorized carts, but often none of them are charged or even plugged in and charging. Discussion with store staff reveals that the store has no defined process to assure that the carts are plugged-in and charging or charged. It seems to be a low priority for the stores but it is a high priority for your customers with mobility challenges.

RAVE to Josh and the other soccer players at Kasch Park who came to my assistance immediately when I tripped walking around the soccer pitches and cut my forehead. They procured a first aid kit, stopped the bleeding and then Josh drove me home and came to my house the next day to check on me. Great people.