RANT to drivers who park their cars and then sit there for several minutes with their engines on while looking at their phones. News flash: your phone works even when your engine is off. Do we really need more air pollution?

RAVE to whichever department in the state or city that’s painting over all of the graffiti along I-5. Please keep it up.

RANT to those who keep sending us letters wanting to buy our house. Our house is not for sale — it’s our home! At least some of these people admit that they plan to tear down the house and build either mini-mansions or multiplexes — neither of which I would ever subject my neighbors to. Just cut it out, please. I have seen what you did to Ballard; please don’t do that to Magnolia.

RAVE to the White Center Teen Program for 30 years of fun, games and learning experiences for White Center teens. Thank you.

RANT to lost vases. Several years ago, I bought replacement vases for three graves at a local cemetery, for my parents and my brother. When I visited two weeks ago, my brother’s vase was gone. I was just told I need to replace it. Cost: $275. the funeral home won’t provide a new one.

RAVE to some caring folks at a popular restaurant in downtown Bellevue. I ordered some food to take to a dear friend who is in the hospital. The hostess was most charming. She took my order and offered me Champagne while I waited. When she brought my order, she also gave me a gift card from the manager so that I could bring my friend to the restaurant after she gets out of the hospital. We were very moved by this beautiful hospitality and kindness. We even told the hospital staff and they thought it was awesome.

RANT to the absence of “No Parking Within 30 Feet” signs on the west side of Phinney Avenue near the zoo. Coming up the slope from the west, it’s impossible to see oncoming traffic, especially bicyclists. Cars often travel over the speed limit, making it even more dangerous.

RAVE to the police officer downtown who saw my friend was in distress as I was walking him to urgent care and called an ambulance.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the many missed pickups of food and yard waste cans over the past three years. During the pandemic, it was understandable that pickups would be missed. Now, however, those pickups are still being missed. Someone, please fix this. Summer is not the time to deal with a full can and extra charges for bags or cans. Rave to timely and consistent services for garbage and recycling.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the westbound highway on Snoqualmie Pass. It’s curvy, it’s bumpy, you can’t see the lane markers and the speed limit is too high by at least 20 mph. Rave to whatever higher power allowed me to get home alive at least one more time.