RANT to the sports venue that singled out this retired teacher to inform her the tiny purse she had was too large to be allowed into the stadium while she watched others with much larger purses breeze in through the gates. How humiliating! For security ease, it only contained a wallet, keys, phone and lip balm! The purse has been acceptable for your venue in the past, as well as for TSA checkpoints all over the world; why was it too big for it this time? Apparently, a purse just large enough for a credit card is the only thing one may take into the venue. Sorry, but you have lost the support of this citizen; I will not be following the team, attending games, or purchasing your overpriced merchandise, food or drink.

RAVE to Climate Pledge Arena. I was at the Duran Duran concert and somehow lost my money clip with $250 in cash. I emailed lost and found not thinking that anyone would turn it in. To my surprise, someone found it and turned it in! Huge thanks to the individual who turned it in. Karma will pay you back when you need it the most!

RANT to apathetic witnesses. Recently, I witnessed a car accident that occurred five cars ahead of me. None of those five cars pulled over to make sure the driver was OK. I pulled over to check to make sure everyone was OK. Luckily, they were and the drivers involved had a dashcam that caught everything. Last week, my partner was involved in a car accident that multiple people witnessed and no one pulled over then either! Witness observation of an event can be so important; people need to start caring!

RAVE to Seattle Public Library for joining in the e-cards for kids nationwide who may be facing censorship and book bans. I love to read and cannot imagine not being able to read anything that catches my eye, heart or mind.

RANT to all the people talking on their cellphones on speaker. I don’t want to hear your conversation. Put the phone to your ear or get earbuds. Nice peaceful places are ruined by your yakking.

RAVE to the person at the Bellevue self car wash who, seeing that I was disabled, did a terrific job of washing my car for me. Very much appreciated. Thank you!

Advertising

RAVE to the crew at Trader Joe’s in Lynnwood! Service is always with a smile, even when you are out of an item. Thank you for your time and energy — we come away feeling good!

RANT to the grocery chain that discontinued its Thursday Senior Day without notice. It would have been helpful to post signage advising of the change before customers shopped and proceeded to check out. I could have made an informed decision to shop elsewhere.

RAVE to my many friends. We have been friends for over 35 years, and we still see and care about each other. So many thoughtful and unselfish people in my life. I am thankful!