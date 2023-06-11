RANT AND RAVE Rave to our local garden center that is displaying a sign in a hanging flower basket that says, “Not for sale, birds nesting.” Rant to the nearby HOA who is planning to round up flocks of geese in the area and remove them because they have become an annoyance to the homeowners who have property on the lake.

RAVE to the folks at a parking company who calmly and professionally got me out of their company’s downtown parking lot after I stupidly jammed the card reader. Thank you!

RANT to doctor’s offices, who upon checking in for your appointment, not only want your full name and date of birth for verification purposes but also want you to VERBALLY give them your address, phone number and last four digits of your Social Security number. I don’t want others in the lobby to hear my personal information. Nor do I need to hear other people’s info being blurted out.

RAVE to the wonderfully sweet couple and their two dogs who found my credit card in a retail parking lot, saw me looking for my lost item and returned it safely to me with a smiling face. Double rave to them for welcoming a hug from my unmasked self when they were masked. Thank you!

RANT to people who feel so entitled to park their cars on the wrong side of the street AND for days/weeks on end. Come on people, let’s have some respect for the law and others!

RAVE to Gene who helped me with the air pump at a grocery store gas station. You are an angel! Thank you!

RANT to movie theaters offering pitiful “senior discounts” of only $1. Come on! That price break was the only reason I agreed to get elderly.

RAVE to the users and staff of King County Metro. I left my backpack with ID, credit and debit cards, apartment building key fob and keys, $140 in cash, reading glasses, AirPods Pro, and lots of other stuff on the No. 8 bus. It was turned in and I picked it up a few days later completely intact.

RANT to the thoughtless individual who stole our new Gorilla Cart wagon along with the free rolled-up mattress topper (labeled free waffle foam) in the wagon. I had to tell my very sad 5-year-old granddaughter that the loss of the wagon meant I could not give her a ride to the Victory Heights Playground. How about returning the wagon?!

RAVE to the two Seattle police officers who were able to get my dog from a kidnapper. They were smart, organized and professional! They deserve to be lauded for a job well done.

RANT to the Ballard thrift store who refused to accept the bag of donated clothes I walked to the store with. They would only accept it if I had driven to the store and waited in a line of idling cars. Shame on them for discouraging walking and for encouraging pollution and traffic congestion as the line of cars snakes down the street.