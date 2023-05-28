RAVE to the Kraken. Now that was true excitement for Seattle sports fans. A good group of guys with a positive future. Looking forward to the next season. And not to be overlooked is employee Tim C. for handing out the large packs of cards and Kraken pins to kids. He made the experience so much better for a lot of fans.

RANT to my health insurance company. They wanted roughly $270 for one asthma inhaler if I placed the order with their online pharmacy. I found an online service offering drug prescription discounts and was able to purchase the same inhaler for $80 WITHOUT using my insurance drug coverage. More proof that something is very wrong with health care in this country.

RAVE to the police officers who helped my son when he had a psychotic break the other week. His partner called 911 because it was difficult for her to handle him. When the police arrived, they were incredibly kind to both of them. Asked specific questions related to his condition. They often receive little applause for their care when people are under very difficult mental issues. Thank you so much for your support.

RANT to the Sounders radio broadcast. Now that paying for Apple TV is the only way to watch their games, those of us not wanting to do that are stuck with their poor radio broadcast. The main announcer is slow to identify the players as the ball gets passed around — consistently falling behind the action by a second or two. And the crowd microphone is turned up way too high to even hear that announcer, especially as the ball nears the goals on either end. Turn down the crowd mic with its fake “excitement” noise so we can hear the call of the game!

RAVE to the bicyclist on the Burke-Gilman Trail who got off their bike to help me after I fell while walking on the street below. I have Parkinson’s and was having trouble getting up by myself. He was quick and came to my aid in a flash.

RANT to the graffiti “artist” who thought defacing the beautiful mural of Jacques Cousteau on Denny & Olive Way was needed.

RAVE to the good Samaritan couple who came to my aid after I took a hard fall at 51st and Dawson. You stayed with me and comforted me until I was transported for medical care. Your kindness meant so much to me.

RANT to primary care doctors who think that sitting at a computer terminal chatting with a fully-clothed patient constitutes a complete annual physical.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to crews at Coulon Park who keep the park so well groomed! Rant to those park visitors who leave behind their trash!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the professionalism of customs agents at the border. Rant to the long lines. Only 10 of 40 stations were open.



RANT AND RAVE Rave to FOX 13 for televising the Thunderbird games (finally!). Rant to the camera crew for making me dizzy. Please, no more back-and-forth close-ups.