RANT to the 25 mph speed limit on Elliott Avenue West between the Magnolia Bridge and First Avenue West on Lower Queen Anne. It’s a four-lane (five with the bus lane) boulevard that is now photo enforced. Seems like a speed trap to me.

RAVE to the couple who walked into an Edmonds restaurant as three gals and myself did. Nice to have the gentleman hold the door for us. Chatted while waiting to be seated. Said goodbye as they left. When we asked for our checks, waiter said the couple had paid for all of us. We were all 80 and up, this had never happened to any of us. Hats off and thank you.

RANT to whoever knocked all the heads off the lovely tulips in front of The Evergreen School in Shoreline! I so enjoyed looking at them as I walked past there each day!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the guy that thought it was OK to walk out the exit with two cases of beer without paying at the Walgreens on Rainier Avenue South and South Genesee Street. Rave to the grandma security guard, on duty, who slapped the beer away from the thief. That was awesome!

RAVE that mask-wearing has become more commonplace since the pandemic. There may not be too many positive outcomes from this crisis, but now I’m noticed less when wearing a mask or balaclava. I was a caregiver for six years and found it necessary to mask up in certain circumstances to avoid contracting anything that could potentially harm my late wife. I wear the balaclava to keep my rather prominent proboscis warm, since it is kind of far from the warmth of my face. Now I don’t have to worry that someone thinks I am up to no good.

RANT to people who show up at medical appointments and don’t wear a mask. I was at Valley Medical Center offices last week, and there were at least six people who came into check-in without a mask. I’ve brought my elderly dad through this pandemic. How dare you ignore the mask rule for medical facilities when most there are medically fragile. Also, doctor’s offices need to do better preventing maskless people from entering.

RAVE to the Seattle Parks Department for quickly removing the large, about to fall tree limb at the East Harrison street end park. I called Wednesday night and left a voicemail. When I arrived at the park early Friday morning it had been removed! Well done.

RANT to the couple with their two preschool children who came down to the beach in West Seattle last Sunday and didn’t even use the steps. Just four-wheeled down and even though the beach was entirely empty, planted yourself within 5 feet of us and inflicted your “wondrous” and loud children on the only other people sitting there peacefully. Read the room! Move down 25-30 feet!

RAVE to Mukilteo for inviting everyone interested to take part in a planning session for the new waterfront development. The mayor and City Council answered questions while locally sourced clam chowder and cookies stimulated the brainstorming event.

RANT to the King County executive’s office for wasting taxpayers’ money as they conducted the politically obligatory “nationwide search” for a new sheriff when a perfectly qualified candidate was already here. What an unfortunate waste of time for the other two candidates.

RAVE to the Washington State Department of Transportation for closing the right lane east of exit 32 on Interstate 90 and posting the “we are (not) working” signs along the way and a very special rant for no one working on the battered pavement (with the lane closed) for over five months. What are we waiting for? Christmas?

RANT to a popular ride-hailing service for wanting to charge $94 to take us from Sea-Tac to our home in South Seattle. This seems outrageous and probably due to surge pricing but it made me appreciate the good ol’ cab company that got us home for only $34!

RAVE to the Mariners for having a recent game shown only on Apple TV+! I can’t find that channel on my “smart” TV. Sweet — my Friday night is free! Thanks for sparing me — and likely many other Northwest seam heads — the drama of watching rising ace Logan Gilbert sweat to keep the Rays scoreless as your feeble bats somehow eke out a few runs and actually win a game.

RANT to the Seattle Central Library for only allowing access to their reference books on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or you can go to the front desk and hope someone has time to go retrieve your item while you wait. We haven’t had regular access to these materials in two years. Can you please expand your access for those of us who would like to do our research in person but can’t make it on Tuesdays and Wednesdays?

RAVE to the hardworking staff and volunteers of the Paramount Theatre. The Mastodon show brought in the most civil and friendly crowd I’ve witnessed in a long time. Impressive!

RANT to the construction sites in Crown Hill that make constant noise seven days a week outside most people’s working hours, starting before 7 a.m. to after 6 p.m. — including the jackhammer on Mother’s Day before noon. The sound from drills, nail guns, front-end loaders and concrete trucks echoes through the entire neighborhood. Streets are dug up and blocked to residents. Yes, Seattle noise hours are legally 7 a.m.-10 p.m., but developers please give us a break! Oh, I forgot — they don’t have to.

RANT to our new neighbors who bought a brand-new house in our little neighborhood in the Longfellow Creek watershed, then proceeded to chop down as many trees as possible. If you didn’t want to live in the trees, why did you buy a house in the greenbelt? Perhaps a condo downtown would suit you better.

RANT to all the clueless people who still haven’t figured out that no one, absolutely no one, wants to hear your car honk when you lock your car.