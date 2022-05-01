RANT to restaurants that assume because you are a vegan or vegetarian you want all your food spicy. We do not. We especially don’t want it sprung on us in a dish that is traditionally not spicy. I ran into some hummus the other day that was inedible, and it was one of two things on the menu that didn’t have meat. We do have normal taste buds, we just don’t want to use them on meat. And if a customer asks if something is spicy, it’s a yes or no question.

RAVE to the car and truck drivers on the two-lane road in my corner of Bainbridge Island who give this walker wide berth (cyclists already know what to do!). I follow good walker practices and get out of the way when I can, but this senior survivor of a bad hip fracture and subsequent leg surgeries is always grateful to complete a walk without having to leap into blackberry bushes or tumble into a soggy culvert. I always wave to good drivers!

RANT to all those who use the expression “between a rock and a hard place.” In Greek mythology, a very difficult situation is otherwise described. I don’t expect you to say “between Scylla and Charybdis” but could you please say “between a rock and a whirlpool” instead?

RAVE to the observant, thoughtful man at the Itzhak Perlman concert who noticed me standing, with my walker, listening to the usher repeat the rather complex directions to my seat. He said “I’ll help you find your seat.” We went through a short hall, then a long hall, an elevator another short hall to a door which, when opened, was right at my seat. And he came back at the end to make sure I was able to get to my retirement bus for the ride home!

RANT to the Port of Seattle, specifically Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, for claiming they are leaders in innovation and accessibility. They have an opportunity to lead the industry with compassion, empathy and accessibility with regards to masking requirements. But they decided to be like the rest of them. How unimpressive.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to 85-year-old blues legend Buddy Guy for rocking Seattle after two pandemic cancellations. It was an honor. Rant to the many drunk people who shouted disrespectfully to the last great blues legend, ruining the show for many. Rave to Buddy for shouting to a drunk guy who interrupted an intimate moment, “Will you shut up, man?” And finally rave to the staff at the Moore who ejected all of these horrible people from the show. They are pros. Thanks again.

RANT to those who don’t write thank you notes! One example would be the couple we hosted at our home for dinner recently. It would have been nice to get a note from them. All it would take is a sentence or two sent to us by email.

RAVE to Karen, who pulled over and helped when my dog was attacked on West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast. Everyone else just kept driving. My dog was mauled and bitten by a much bigger dog, he needed stitches. I was incoherent and couldn’t breathe. My boy has since recovered. Karen, no words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

RANT to those parents who fail to teach their kids to follow the rules and laws. Instead of educating their kids, they blame those who enforce consequences! If you drive, pay your tabs, maintain your car, follow traffic laws. If you shop, pay for what you want!

RAVE to the coffee shop employee who pushed me up the steep hill from Second Avenue to the bus stop on Third Avenue in my wheelchair when he saw me struggling. I’ll never forget him but I wish I got his name. See? They are good for other things besides serving great coffee! God bless you, young man!

RAVE to folks who plant both native and nonnative plants to nourish our birds (including the hummers) and pollinators. Happy spring!

RAVE to Public Health – Seattle & King County for their COVID-19 website. It contains a wealth of data and presents it clearly. The regular updates make it an excellent resource. Bravo to the public health and technology teams!