RAVE to the city of Seattle for filling the massive pothole at the end of my block! Used their new app, quickly uploaded a picture with location, and it was filled within 48 hours! Thank you!
RANT to people who wear Apple watches or something similar in dark theaters. Don’t you know that every time you move your wrist it lights up like a cellphone and is a distraction to those seated near you?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.