RAVE to the city of Seattle for filling the massive pothole at the end of my block! Used their new app, quickly uploaded a picture with location, and it was filled within 48 hours! Thank you!

RANT to people who wear Apple watches or something similar in dark theaters. Don’t you know that every time you move your wrist it lights up like a cellphone and is a distraction to those seated near you?

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

