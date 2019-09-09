RAVE to our coffee buddy. Thanks for the years you spent with us around the table discussing sports, stocks and your trouble with cable. But mostly, we will miss your stories about sales. Those were very funny tales. Keep that great sense of humor intact, cause you have been a class act!

RANT to people who mindlessly use plastic lids and straws for their soft drinks when they are eating in at a fast-food restaurant. Do you really need that lid and straw in the restaurant? A person can add a lid if they end up taking the drink to their car, but it makes no sense at all to have a lid on a drink in a restaurant. So much unnecessary use of plastic!