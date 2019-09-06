RANT to TV sportscasters. Why do you position your workstations and microphones next to an active band and crowds who are yelling and cheering? We can’t hear you call the game over the band and crowd noise! Give some consideration to the people watching at home and please cut the crowd noise so we can hear what you’re saying.

RAVE to the crew redoing 187th Ave. in Redmond. They are friendly and very helpful to anyone walking or driving in the area. They also seem to be very efficient.