RAVE to Bruce from Houston whom my husband and I met at Starbucks. We were waiting to place our order when Bruce told us he would take care of it! We were shocked because having lived in Washington state all of our lives, no one has ever done this for us. It takes a man from Houston, who was visiting his ill mother and elderly father, to make our day.

RANT to all the nose pickers everywhere. An especially big rant for nose pickers in customer service jobs that pick their nose and then touch things people will eat or consume.