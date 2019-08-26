RANT to all the Gen Z drivers who don’t think stop signs apply to them. The young man in the white hat driving the Toyota Tacoma in Lynnwood who flipped me off when he ran the stop sign would never get my nomination for being a good citizen. Maybe I should have followed you home and told your folks they raised a Dennis the Menace.

RAVE to the long-time downtown Seattle jewelry store that fixed a very bent earring post for free. The earrings didn’t cost much, but I got them at a little shop on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, so they have immense sentimental value. Such gestures are much appreciated.