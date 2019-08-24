RANT AND RAVE Rant to the dog owner who left their dog in the car on an 82-degree day in the Target parking lot for over 40 minutes. Rave to the Target employees who called the police and stayed with the dog until its owner came. Sadly, they say this happens a lot.

RANT to the charity organizations that keep sending address labels month after month. I think I have enough to last me until I am 150 years old. Double rant to those that immediately send another request for a donation after just receiving one.