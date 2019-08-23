RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who use old pictures of their loved ones with their obituaries. Some even use pictures of them when they were children! Rave to people who include recent photos that actually look like the person who has passed away.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the woman who interrupted our lunch to tell my niece her baby was disturbing her lunch with a friend. We were at a noisy, kid-friendly restaurant with several other families with children who could be heard having fun. My niece quickly left and did not finish her lunch. Outside another young mother sympathized as the woman approached her as well and she also felt she had to leave her lunch. Two suggestions for seeking a quiet lunch place; one, choose a restaurant that does not cater to families and young people. Two, if you are going to shame parents into leaving when their child’s behavior is not up to your standards, pay for their lunch! Rave to the kind woman who gave us dollar off coupons for our lunch and said what a cute baby my little niece is.