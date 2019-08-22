RANT to Sound Transit for endangering a landmark. Yakima Fruit Market is iconic and a great family run business in the heart of Bothell. SAVE OUR FRUIT MARKET!

RAVE to the Seattle Center facilities maintenance department for so enthusiastically agreeing to collect partial rolls of toilet paper when they maintain Seattle Center restrooms, box them up, then donate them to the Lake City Food Bank. Previously these partial rolls went into the waste stream.