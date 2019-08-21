RANT to people who sit [using] their cellphones in their cars with the engine on. It seems like not many folks care about the environment anymore.
RAVE to the city of Kirkland and their taxpayers for developing and maintaining the 21.51-acre Everest Park. This park provides excellent baseball diamonds, tennis courts, three new pickleball courts and many other park amenities.
