RANT to the people at Storm basketball games who make loud electronic noises when the opposing team has the ball. Not only is this obnoxious to fans, even on TV, but an example of poor sportsmanship.

RAVE to “select-a-size” paper towels. No longer do I waste paper when all I need is a quick napkin with lunch or a small sheet to wipe a small spill. When I have a large spill, I can create the size of tool the job requires — often much larger than a “regular” size towel. Choice is good.